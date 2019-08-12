Teen Choice Awards: Riverdale Wins Choice Drama Actor and Choice Drama Actress

Riverdale‘s big night at The Teen Choice Awards just keeps rolling on. The CW drama won two awards to add to the Choice Drama TV Show award it won earlier in the night. Cole Sprouse took home Choice Drama TV Actor honors. Lili Reinhart claimed the win for Choice Drama TV Actress. The couples also won Choice Ship and closed out a landslide of victories in the TV category.

The Riverdale cast sent us a special message after winning ANOTHER #TeenChoice Award! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MRQ86LCFH5 — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 12, 2019

An absolutely huge night for Riverdale‘s “it” couple comes just days after Sprouse had to clear the air about rumors surrounding their relationship. Negative press constantly swirls and unfortunately, the two stars have to step up and occasionally defend themselves from the vicious whispers.

Last month, rumors kept popping up that Riverdale stars, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, had broken up after they seemed to be keeping their distance during the Entertainment Weekly party at San Diego Comic-Con. However, Reinhart eventually clapped back at those rumors with an Instagram post featuring a photoshoot the couple did together for W, saying “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**.”

Bughead stans were understandably relieved, and now Sprouse has chimed in on the rumors. According to ET Online, the actor revealed that false relationship rumors don’t get to him at all. When asked how he was reacting to the rumors, Sprouse jokingly replied, “Incredibly,” but added, “No, I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry.”

“I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit,” he explained. “It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it’s all good.”

The summer has been great, but drama is never far away with this show. Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. Currently, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.