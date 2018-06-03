‘Teen Titans Go!’ Head To Hollywood To Get Their Own Movie In New Featurette

The Titans are on their way to Hollywood in Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, and a new featurette gives us a big look behind the scenes.

The cast of Teen Titans GO! is back in action with the new animated film, which sees the Titans attempting to carve their own spot in the superhero film genre. Robin especially is upset that they’ve been so overlooked, and Robin actor Scott Menville explains that he won’t’ stop until that has been corrected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Every other superhero has had their own movie and it’s time for the Teen Titans to have theirs, so they go to Hollywood to make it happen,” Menville said.

That means attempting to woo over the biggest names in Hollywood, which includes newcomer Kristen Bell, who plays Jade. “Jade is a Hollywood director and she meets the teen titans who are interested in a superhero film,” Bell said, though she makes it clear pretty quickly that the road is going to be difficult, telling the Titans “I only make movies about real superheroes.”

While they will have to clear some hurdles to get on the big-screen, fans can expect the goofy comedy and banter that the show is known for according to Raven actress Tara Strong.

“Comedy ensues and it’s very silly, very funny, and it’s just another big crazy fart-packed adventure,” Strong said.

Having all these new faces along for the ride has been pretty fun for the cast, including Cyborg actor Khary Payton.

“Normally it’s just us doing a myriad of voices, but now we get Will Arnett and Kristen Bell and Nicholas Cage,” Payton said. “It’s like Prom but a thousand times huger.”

You can watch the full featurette in the video above.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies hits theaters on July 27.