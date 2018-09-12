‘Teen Titans GO! To The Movies’ Home Release Dates Announced

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies will be available digitally beginning on Oct. 9 and on DVD and Blu-ray three weeks later, on Oct. 30, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today.

The first-ever big-screen version of DC Entertainment and Cartoon Network’s animated TV show stars Greg Cipes (TV’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Beast Boy, Scott Menville (TV’s Spider-Man) as Robin, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) as Cyborg, Tara Strong (the My Little Pony franchise) as Raven, and Hynden Walch (Adventure Time with Finn & Jake) as Starfire, reprising their roles from the series. Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie) and Kristen Bell (Frozen) also lend their voices as the evil Slade and Hollywood director Jade Wilson.

Peter Rida Michail and Aaron Horvath directed the film from a screenplay by Michael Jelenic and Horvath, which is based on characters from DC. Horvath, Jelenic, Peggy Regan, Michail and Arnett produced the film with Sam Register serving as executive producer. The music is by Jared Faber.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies will be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack for $35.99 and DVD for $28.98. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features a Blu-ray disc with the film and special features in high definition, a DVD with the film in standard definition and a Digital version of the movie. Blu-ray special features are filled with music and fun, including the DC Super Hero Girls: The Late Batsby mini-movie, sing-a-longs, a hilarious look at the Teen Titans characters dubbing their favorite lines in other languages in Teen Titans GO!: Translated and more.

You can check out the official synopsis and the listing of special features below.

“It seems like all the superheroes are getting their own movies — everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! Determined to be a star, Robin vows to change this. If only they could get Hollywood director Jade Wilson (Kristen Bell) to notice them! With a few madcap ideas and musical numbers (of course), the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town. But when Supervillain Slade (Will Arnett) messes with their plans, the Teen Titans will have to become true superheroes to save the world!”

BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

“Teen Titans GO! to the Movies“ Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following special features:

Lil Yachty Music Video: “Teen Titans GO! Rap”

Sing-a-long with Silkie “DC Super Hero Girls: The Late Batsby” Mini-Movie

Red Carpet Mayhem

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies: WB Lot Shenanigans

“Everything is Fake”: Exclusive song not in the movie

“Teen Titans GO!: Translated”

Storyboard Animatics:

o Storyboard Animatics: Time Cycles

o The Final Battle

“Teen Titans GO! to the Movies“ Standard Definition DVD contains the following special features: