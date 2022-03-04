The Batman Fan Edits Club Fight to Add Gorillaz and It's Amazing

✖

Warner Bros. and DC Comics' The Batman has finished its theatrical run and has been on HBO Max for a few months. The film delivered on all fronts, both critically and financially. It was the biggest superhero film of the year up until it was dethroned by Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. One of the best parts of The Batman had to be every time the Caped Crusader entered The Iceberg Lounge and beat up Penguin’s thugs. Fans must have not liked the music that plays during those scenes as they have added something with a little flair. A fan on Reddit uploaded a new video of the films club fight and they replaced the music with Feel Good Inc. by the Gorillaz. You can watch the video below!

While watching the film, you can tell that The Batman is definitely more Batman heavy than Bruce Wayne. Pattinson doesn't really get to explore the duality of the character as much as previous actors, but it really works in the films favor. Reeves wanted his film to put Batman at the forefront and leave Bruce Wayne with room for growth. The director previously revealed to Total Film why The Batman is more Batman and less Bruce Wayne.

"I knew that I didn't want to do an origin tale and I didn't want to do a story where you saw Bruce going through the trauma and then becoming Batman because that has been done brilliantly many times. But I still wanted to make sure that we had Batman at the center, whose story was the main story, so that it was his character arc, but he had not already mastered himself," Reeves explained. "And so you could see him evolve, and we could see him rise to the challenge. In doing that, I wanted to lean into the idea of making this a 'World's Greatest Detective' thriller. That meant putting Batman more than Bruce Wayne right at the center, because that's the person who would be trying to solve this mystery."

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.



