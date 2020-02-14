The Batman Test Footage Reveals First Listen of Michael Giacchino’s Score

The Batman – Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.

Warner Bros. essentially broke the Internet on Thursday afternoon, when The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves showcased the first official look at Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit. The tease, which came in the form of a 50-second camera test video, showcased Pattinson’s suit from the chest up, accompanied by some red lighting and ominous music. As Reeves later confirmed on Twitter, the music for the test video was done by Michael Giacchino, who will serve as composer on the film. Giacchino later backed up the news, saying that he hopes fans “enjoy” the teaser.

Yes folks that’s my music in the video Matt just sent out. Enjoy!! https://t.co/IW5LNroojL — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) February 13, 2020

Giacchino previously teamed up with Reeves on several of his films, including Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes,. He has also provided the score for several Marvel blockbusters, including Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“Matt and I have talked about this for well over a year now. We’re like best friends so we talk all the time anyway, so this is just a normal part of our conversations,” Giacchino said during an interview earlier this month. “‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we did this? Wouldn’t it be fun if we did this? Let’s take it in this direction, do something different.’ That’s what we’re trying to do, is to take it and do our version of it, the thing that we would want to do, and hopefully that is different from everyone else’s.”

“He’s an amazing actor, he’s an incredible actor, and in this business you get pigeonholed for one thing, and if it goes off well, then that’s the only thing you’re gonna be known for. For someone like him, that’s really not a fair assessment,” Giacchino said of Pattinson. “He is an amazing actor who can do pretty much anything, and that’s what I’m excited about, to see him in this role doing something different.”

