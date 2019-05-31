The Flash: Hartley Sawyer on the Possibility of a Ralph and Sue Relationship in Season 6

The Flash‘s Season 5 finale seemed to drop the first major tease for Sue Dibny, and it sounds like series star Hartley Sawyer is excited to see it through. In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Sawyer spoke about the name-drop of sorts that occurred in the finale, where his character, Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man opened a case file dubbed “Dearbon”, the maiden name of his eventual wife. While it’s not officially confirmed that Sue will appear in next season of The Flash, Sawyer dove into why he thinks it would be a great storyline.

“Well, I think what I really like about the ‘romance’ thing is that the idea of relationships can be a mirror held up to anybody and what does that bring up for him and what does that bring out in him.” Sawyer explained. “There’s some stuff in the comics with Sue and Ralph where they go really, really deep into that and I don’t know when exactly we’re going to see and if we’re going to see Sue, but in terms of him getting out there and dating and falling for somebody, I would love to see how he takes that on. Maybe he gets his heart broken. Maybe he gets disappointed. How would he deal with that is something that’s really exciting and interesting to me. Now that he has more confidence because the family support of Team Flash has given him this confidence to kind of mature and grow into who he was always going to be.”

Sue first appeared in the comics in the early 1960s, as a socialite from upstate New York who worked as an administrator for the Justice League. After Ralph crashed her debutante ball, the pair began a passionate romance, and got married soon after (with Barry serving as the best man). Throughout Ralph’s superhero tenure, Sue remained a constant, as she even traveled with the team.

Sue’s storyline took a controversial turn in 2004’s Identity Crisis, a mystery that ended up focusing on Sue’s murder and past rape. The storyline has been panned by quite a lot of fans in subsequent years, as Ralph attempted to resurrect his wife in the 52 miniseries (in a plotline, weirdly enough, involving current Legends of Tomorrow big bad Neron). Sue has had several experiences with the supernatural in the years since her death, even briefly becoming a member of the Black Lantern Corps.

Through all of the ups and downs of her DC Comics storyline, Sue has remained a bonafide fan favorite, which has made her potential appearance on The Flash all the more exciting. And while it’s safe to assume that her television debut will venture off into slightly different territory, it’s clear that the show’s cast and crew are excited to bring her to life.

“We’re working our way towards [a love interest],” Sawyer explained in an interview earlier this year. “He has to work on himself a little more before that really comes in, but he’s done a lot of work on himself. If that had come in last year, I mean how would that have turned out for him? He was not ready for anything like that. He’s sort of worked the kinks out of his system, where he’s going to be ready for that very, very soon. I’m excited for that.”

The Flash will return with new episodes Tuesdays at 8/7c this fall on The CW.