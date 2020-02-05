The Flash Celebrates Valentine’s Day in “Love Is a Battlefield” Preview

The Flash has officially returned from midseason break, and it looks like the series isn’t pulling any punches post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Tuesday’s midseason premiere definitely dove into what new adventures are in store on Earth-Prime, and the fact that the changes in the multiverse could lead to the unexpected returns of some villains. Thanks to a new preview, we have yet another look at what that will entail. On Tuesday, The CW released a preview for “Love Is a Battlefield”, the eleventh episode of the show’s sixth season.

The episode is expected to see the return of Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff), the metal-manipulating metahuman who went from an adversary to a sort of ally across The Flash‘s pre-“Crisis” timeline. While it’s unclear exactly how different Amunet will be from her previous iteration, “Crisis” certainly could’ve changed what took her on her initial path in the criminal underworld.

“I don’t think that Amunet is inherently evil,” Sackhoff told ComicBook.com in a 2017 interview. “I just think that she is a businesswoman and she’s an opportunist. And right now, she just is mean. And will kill you. But she also really enjoys her job, you know? I mean, that’s the thing that I love about her, is that she’s evil because she likes it. It’s fun.”

“The cool thing about Amunet is, they continue to write her so fun, and the dialogue they give me is so interesting, and then they also give me the freedom to add more interesting touches and dialogue to her as I’m going,” Sackhoff continued. “So as long as they continue to put her in crazy places, I’ll show up. I absolutely love this character. I think she’s so much fun.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Love Is a Battlefield” below!

“LOVE IS IN THE AIR — Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe — Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on The CW. “Love is a Battlefield” will premiere on February 11.