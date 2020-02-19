The Flash: Sue Dibny’s Debut Draws Comparisons to Black Widow and Catwoman

The Flash‘s sixth season is going into some surprising territory, between the destruction and rebirth of the multiverse, criminal conspiracies, and mirror dimensions. One of the season’s many throughlines has been in Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man’s (Hartley Sawyer) search for Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), an heiress who had gone missing for over a year. After plenty of episodes teasing Sue’s debut, she finally appeared in person in this week’s episode — and drew comparisons to a surprising Marvel character in the process. Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “A Girl Named Sue”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Sue finally returning to Central City, which led to Ralph eventually finding her. As Sue explained, she’d gone into hiding after being targeted by her murderer ex-boyfriend, John Loring. Sue and Ralph tracked down a ledger that would connect to John’s crimes, which was hidden in a heavily-quarantined safety deposit box. Suddenly, Sue locked Ralph inside of the bank, revealing that a lot of the story she’d told him was a lie, and that she was really after a diamond John had.

Sue was quickly targeted by John and his men, leading to her changing into a black bodysuit in the ensuing fight. The costume – and the fact that Sue was a thief – quickly drew comparisons to two notable female heroes – Marvel’s Black Widow and DC’s Catwoman. Fans quickly got creative (and confused) with the comparisons, and here are some of our favorite reactions to it.

Um, Sue Dearbon dresses as the Black Widow when she’s committing crimes? #TheFlash — CanadianGeek (@CraigRMacD) February 19, 2020

So this whole Ralph and Sue situation is more like a Batman & Catwoman thing. #theflash #datflash pic.twitter.com/WF1m7KGmUL — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) February 19, 2020

First Sue is Negan then she’s Black Widow. Nice #TheFlash — Asteroid Mike (@AsteroidMike) February 19, 2020

Hella Black Widow vibes from Sue. #TheFlash — Steven Giampa (@StevenDGiampa) February 19, 2020

So Sue is the closest we will get to Catwoman on the CW? #theflash — Brandon Key (@Bkey313) February 19, 2020

Sue goving me black widow vibes. Yess sis. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/vJvDVfAE1g — labelle terre123 (@LTerre123) February 19, 2020

Didn’t know Black Widow was in tonight’s episode. #TheFlash — Chainsaw Reacts (@ChainsawReacts) February 19, 2020

