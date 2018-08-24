‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist on the Challenges of Filming the Arrowverse Musical Crossover

The CW’s Arrowverse shows certainly are no stranger to crossover episodes, but it sounds like one of them came with an interesting amount of baggage.

On a recent appearance on Popcorn with Peter Travers, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist addressed the show’s 2017 musical crossover episode with The Flash, “Duet”. While Benoist and The Flash‘s Grant Gustin both previously appeared on Glee, she admitted that they had a bit of apprehension about how things would come together.

“Yeah, we had a few moments before we started shooting, where Grant and I would maybe look at each other and be like ‘Is this going to be really silly? Is this going to work?’” Benoist revealed. “And then we started filming, and I lost any fear I had, because we were having such a good time. We were having so much fun filming it, that there was no way that, at least, it wouldn’t make someone smile.”

As fans will remember, the episode saw Kara Danvers and Barry Allen zapped into a sort of dream world by Music Meister (Darren Criss), where their various friends and enemies portrayed characters in an old Hollywood musical. In order to make it out alive, the pair had to navigate the musical itself, bringing about a lot of tap dancing and earworm-worthy songs.

While “Duet” may not have been every Arrowverse fan’s cup of tea, it definitely found its audience, with an EP of songs being available after the episode aired. Admittedly, the crossover sort of shot for the stars — which is why it might not happen again anytime soon.

“To the best of my knowledge, we’re not going to do that again this year.” Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The CW series, explained in an interview last year, “That musical was pretty ambitious. I think by the time we finished the musical, we were pretty exhausted.”

But Arrowverse fans shouldn’t fret, as it sounds like a pretty awesome crossover is in store for later this year. The latest installment of the event will see Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl all crossing paths with Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), and finally bringing the Arrowverse to Gotham City.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.