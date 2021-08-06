The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Rings in New Year with Harley Quinn Art

✖

2020 is FINALLY behind us, which means many of our favorites have taken to social media to say good-bye to the terrible year and hello to 2021. One such person is James Gunn, who is best known for directing Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Gunn recently made the switch to DC, helming The Suicide Squad, which will be released in theatres and on HBO Max later this year. Gunn paid tribute to The Suicide Squad's most famous character, Harley Quinn, in honor of the new year.

"Happy New Year everyone. I know this past year has been tough for nearly everyone. Few would accuse me of being an optimist, but I believe this new year will be better than last. Much love to you all. ❤️ Art by @amandaconnerart," Gunn wrote. The art features Harley Quinn with Father Time and Baby New Year. You can check out the art in the post below:

This wasn't Gunn's only recent holiday post. The director also wrote a special message for people who were struggling during the holidays. "I realize some of you out there are alone for the holidays, many due to the pandemic. You are not forgotten, and this will get better. My heart is with each of you. I hope for all of us this is as Merry of a Christmas as it can possibly be," Gunn wrote.

As for The Suicide Squad, the movie's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

Stay tuned as we wait on more news from Gunn and other folks involved with The Suicide Squad, which is also getting a television spin-off, Peacemaker, on HBO Max. In fact, Gunn is currently in Canada for the show's production.

The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker is expected to drop on HBO Max around the same time.