The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals First Scene Filmed

Before any of The Suicide Squad's sprawling cast of superheroes shot any scenes, director James Gunn apparently kicked off principal photography with a shot that many fans likely did not think too much of: the grainy, 16mm footage that showed a smaller version of Starro the Conqueror meeting with, and eventually taking over the bodies of, a handful of American astronauts. Gunn revealed the tidbit during a livestream of the movie last night, when he and the cast were celebrating its successful run on HBO Max before this weekend, when it disappears from the streaming platform for a while and returns when the movie becomes available for sale on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital.

The footage was screened via a movie projector in the film itself. Corto Maltese's dictators watched in fascination as the roots of "Project Starfish" confirmed local rumors for them.

You can see Gunn's tweet below.

The 16 millimeter astronaut footage with little Starro was the very first thing we shot on #TheSuicideSquad #TSSWatchParty — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 31, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad hit theaters and HBO Max at the beginning of the month, and it opened as the second-most viewed day-and-date movie on the streaming service after Mortal Kombat. The movie has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike, currently standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 82% audience score. You can catch it on HBO Max until September 5, or at theaters.