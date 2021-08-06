The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Hilarious Weasel Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

The Suicide Squad has been out for over a year now and you'd think we would have seen everything we could from the film. As we all know the film was kind of a soft reboot of the franchise after the first film bombed critically. James Gunn signed onto the film and changed the roster of characters to include some pretty obscure DC Comics characters like Javelin and Weasel. The latter of the two is a motion capture role, and of course the director cast his brother Sean Gunn as the character. Gunn recently revealed a new behind-the-scenes photo of him directing his brother as Weasel.

Gunn took to Instagram to post a photo of him showing his brother how to properly screech as the character. He was standing in a large military vehicle from the film, yelling out of it with his brother and a Belle Reve prison guard watching. In the post the director writes "Showing @seangunn what I'm looking for in a Weasel screech. #thesuicidesquad." You can check out the post below.

The director followed up The Suicide Squad with a spin-off series based on the film's Peacemaker character that was played by John Cena. After the series had a successful first season on HBO Max, the director moved on to filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he recently wrapped. Gunn previously revealed that he will more than likely focus on Peacemaker's second season as well as other DC Comics projects. Gunn recently said as much in a recent interview with Variety. So, you can expect Gunn's tenure with Warner Bros. and the DCEU to continue for the foreseeable future.

"I think I pretty much have decided that after I'm done with Guardians, I'm going to be doing television for at least a year. My mind's made up on that," Gunn confirmed with Variety. "Not all the shows that we're dealing with are things that I'm going to be writing and directing, so some of them may take different amounts of my time. Peacemaker is going to be me writing, me directing, and spending all my time on set. But other shows that may not be writing and directing or not directing all the episodes."

Peacemaker season one is now streaming on HBO Max!

