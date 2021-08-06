The Suicide Squad: New Photo Reveals Full Look at DC Comics Team

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad isn't set to hit theaters until next August, but that's not stopping us from getting hyped. This week, Empire Magazine teased their upcoming issue by revealing new images of the movie's long list of awesome characters. The magazine officially hits newsstands tomorrow, but Gunn has been sharing and replying to some of the magazine's images on social media. In fact, recent Twitter interactions are giving us a glimpse at some sweet pictures.

"It’s new @empiremagazine week! And it’s a big one for me, ‘cos I wrote the cover feature, on @JamesGunn’s marvelously crazy-looking The Suicide Squad! Also inside, I talk with the mighty @theofficialmads about booze & villainy. Out on Thurs,” @DanJolin wrote. Gunn replied with prayer hands and @edmund_B__ responded with another image. You can view the pictures in the posts below:

"I think you know, from pretty close to the beginning, that all of the Guardians [of the Galaxy] are good – apart from Nebula, who’s the outlier,” Gunn told Empire. "But in The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible. They don’t just get in fights and say they’re going to kill each other, they actually do get in fights and kill each other. You really don’t know who’s going to live and who’s going to die. I was given full freedom to kill anyone – and I mean anyone – by DC."

During FanDome, Gunn teased the movie has an insane amount of effects and explosions.

"I cannot confirm the exact amount of explosions and crashes, but I will say that we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film ever," Gunn revealed. "In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who has done almost all of the Marvel movies, great movies, says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined. So we have a huge special effect explosion extravaganza for you guys."

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.