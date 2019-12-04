Titans: Damaris Lewis to Be Series Regular in Season 3

The second season of Titans only just finished this past week, finally featuring Dick Grayson’s debut as the hero Nightwing while properly reforming his team of superheroes despite the tragic death of Wonder Girl as well as the departures of Raven and Robin. But now we know another threat is waiting in the wings, ready to attack this group of heroes in an effort to damage the rightful heir to the throne of the planet Tamaran. Komand’r AKA Blackfire has arrived, and she’s not going to go out without a fight.

ComicBook has learned that Blackfire actress Damaris Lewis will be sticking around to haunt her sister Starfire as a series regular for the upcoming third season.

Blackfire was introduced late this season when she took over the body of Starfire’s guard Faddei in an attempt to trap her sister on Earth, as she had just pulled a coup and taken over the ruling class on Tamaran. Now that she’s in control, she’s likely trying to stop Starfire from attempting to thwart her rule. The series finale shown that she uses similar technology to take over an unsuspecting mother, controlling that person’s body in what will likely be an attack on the Titans.

ComicBook previously spoke with Lewis about playing the role of Blackfire on Titans, where she revealed what she enjoys most about this opportunity.

“My favorite part about Blackfire is that I get to play someone who doesn’t fit in. And I say that because, especially looking at the world right now, I think a lot of people are waking up to the fact that they don’t necessarily fit in,” Lewis said. “And I always say legends don’t fit in, good and bad, legends never fit in. Anybody whose name you know, you know because they don’t fit in. So playing someone who, even though it wasn’t the nicest decision, obviously, playing someone who recognized that she didn’t fit in and recognized that she wouldn’t be comfortable with the way things were, was really appealing to me and an honor to be able to portray that with empathy and really getting down to the root of the kind of beauty of being different and just being honored to play someone who’s just so different.”

The first two seasons of Titans are now available to stream on DC Universe. There’s no word yet on when the show will return for Season 3.