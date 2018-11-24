‘Titans’ Jason Todd Teases Red Hood

Jason Todd just recently made his debut on Titans, but it looks like the series might already be preparing to turn him into the fan-favorite Red Hood. Well, that or actor Curran Walters really loves messing with the fans.

On a recent Instagram story, Walters posted a short clip of himself wearing a black leather jacket with a red hood. Of course, anyone can wear that combo (like you, by purchasing it at this link) and not think anything of it, but the logo on the back of the jacket is what gives things away. As the Jason Todd actor turns around, a large red bat logo can be seen on his back, emulating the style of the actual Red Hood from the comics.

If Walters does end up taking on the Red Hood mantle at some point in Titans this season it would be a very quick transition for the character. In the comics, Jason is killed by the Joker but is later resurrected from the dead. It’s only then that he becomes the Red Hood.

Of course, there’s always a chance that this could just be a jacket that Walters’ Robin wears at some point on the show, hinting at his devastating future. Even if this is just a jacket that Walters bought, anyone who watches Titans will have no problem believing that his character could become a villain in the future. He’s very clearly on a dangerous path already.

If Jason Todd is on his way to becoming Red Hood, then Dick Grayson is certainly on the path towards Nightwing, though he’s still holding on to a sliver of who he was as Robin. According to Titans producer and writer Geoff Johns, the idea of Dick as Nightwing is something the show is definitely working for, but the creative team doesn’t want to miss out on an important part of the character’s story.

“We talked a lot about starting Dick Grayson as Nightwing,” Johns says. “We all got to a point where we’re going to miss and hop over what I think is a really interesting period of Dick Grayson’s life where he left Batman and he was struggling to find a new identity and who he was.”

New episodes of Titans are released every Friday on DC Universe.