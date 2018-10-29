No, ‘Titans’ Version of Batman Is Not Played by Lewis Tan

There have been rumors circulating about the new DC Universe series Titans, especially as storylines featuring Brenton Thwaites take on Robin have heavily hinted at the Caped Crusader.

Recent rumors have cropped up that the show would include Lewis Tan as Batman, but those reports are likely false according to The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez. The writer’s sentiments were also backed up by Heroic Hollywood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No, Lewis Tan is NOT playing Bruce Wayne in TITANS. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) October 28, 2018

All of these rumors stem from the Deadpool 2 actor’s recent visit with DC Comics and Warner Bros., where he left their offices with a stack of comic books including some trade paperbacks collecting some popular Batman storylines.

But Tan has not spoken about the meeting since, which took place during the late phase of production for Titans. However, that hasn’t stopped the recent spate of rumors from getting out.

Specifically, ScreenRant reported that they had an insider who said Tan was on the set during the production of Titans, which was reportedly capturing the death of Dick Grayson’s parents at Haley’s Circus, which puts the young acrobat on on the path toward becoming Robin.

While the report did not explicitly state that Tan was Bruce Wayne, they did their own deductive reasoning which included pointing out the actor’s hairline. They also compared Tan’s hairline to the actor who played Bruce Wayne in the season premiere of Titans. Perhaps most interesting is that the actor was billed as “Man In Suit” in the episode’s credits, and it was played by Steve Boyle.

So, no, Batman is not being played by Lewis Tan, as ScreenRant suggests, though that doesn’t discount the rumor that Tan is going to appear in Titans in some capacity in the near future.

It’s an interesting rumor, and Tan is more than capable of taking on an iconic role such as Batman — it just won’t be happening during DC Universe’s take on the Teen Titans.

Fans can see new episodes of Titans on DC Universe every Friday.