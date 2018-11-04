‘Titans’ Minka Kelly Stole Shower Head In Response To Egg Prank

Titans’ Minka Kelly recently had something taken from her home, and she responded in a truly fantastic way.

Kelly plays Dove on WB and DC Universe‘s Titans, and recently she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she held a game night at her house. A bevy of friends attended the gathering, and when she woke up in the morning she found a note on the bathroom mirror that said “I’ve left the building. Egg”. She initially wasn’t sure what that was referring to, but then she got a text from an unknown number that had a picture of an egg in front of the Empire State Building.

She recognized the egg then and realized that a large marble egg was missing from her house, and somehow is now traveling in New York. She would then get another text with an image of the egg in a New York Taxicab, followed by a picture of the egg on a pool table, and at this point, she was just amused and really wanted to know who it was that had taken the egg.

She had written back a few times but never got a response until later that night when she got a video of someone holding the egg out in front of a crowd with the audience chanting “egg, egg, egg!”. It came accompanied with the message “Sorry. I don’t think the egg will be returning. It’s starting to enjoy the attention.”

By that video, I immediately knew it was my friend Brian. He’s part of a comedy sketch duo called BriTANick, and I knew they had a show that night. He had left early from the party to catch a red-eye so they could make the show the next night.”

Now that she knew who took the egg, it was time to get even, especially since he wouldn’t give the egg back. Since he was out of town Kelly got his roommate to let her into his place so she could steal something of his. Unfortunately, Kelly said his apartment “is so bare that I couldn’t really find anything fun to take so I took something I knew he needed. I took his shower apart.”

Fallon then holds up the shower head for proof and a video plays of a barren shower spraying water, so yeah, if he wants it back he better return the egg.

You can check out the full video above.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

Titans is available on the DC Universe app.