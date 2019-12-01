Leaked Titans Image Confirms Nightwing and Starfire Costumes Were Supposed to Debut Last Year

Titans‘ latest season is in the books and fans are already busy dissecting the big finale. But, there are more images coming to light that focus on how the planning for this series has veered all over the place since the beginning. A photo posted to Facebook by UniversoDC shows the entire Titans team assembled together in costume. Now, that would be pretty normal except for the fact that Raven, Starfire, and Nightwing all have their new duds. The image is allegedly from one of the scrapped bits of the first season. Fans are understandably wondering what could have been if things had stuck with their original timeline on the streaming service. Titans showrunner Greg Walker and others have talked about these moments in the past and are satisfied with how things shook out. The show is on much more solid footing after Season 2 than following the first salvo of episodes. But, that will not stop those in the fandom who believe that the original plans would have been better than what reality provided. This group shot is pretty great to see for just the sheer wow factor of seeing most of the team present together. Although, the emotional payoff from the reveals probably benefitted from the extra time with the characters.

Nightwing himself has come into conversation a lot in the last few episodes of Season 2. Walker recently told EW about the journey toward this point in the story for Dick Grayson. It turns out a lot of the show’s arc until these episodes were primed for the young hero to make this leap.

“Where we meet him in episode 1 of the show is, he’s in exile from his dysfunctional relationship with Bruce Wayne [Iain Glen],” Walker explained. “He’s really ambivalent about being Robin at all. At one point he burns the suit. So he has a real complicated relationship with the suit… We always felt that he needed to go on season 2 as this kind of journey of recognizing what mistakes he made in the past, assessing himself, trying to figure out his relationship with Bruce, and then evolving past Robin. Because if he’s not Robin anymore, then who he is?”

“The goal was always “to navigate a path towards Nightwing,” Walker added. “It’s a personal journey that he needs to go on. So he goes on this atonement journey in the last third of the season, trying to figure out who he is and what his relationship to heroism is and what his relationship is to the other Titans. That’s what we were going for the whole time. We felt like we needed to think about it on a character level rather than having him show up and be like, ‘Awesome suit, right?’”

Titans is currently streaming on DC Universe