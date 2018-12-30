‘Titans’ Fans Think Young Clark From ‘Man of Steel’ Is the Perfect Superboy

The second season of Titans will expand the DC Universe in some exciting ways, as the finale just revealed that Superboy and Krypto would be coming into the series.

But Superboy’s face was never shown on screen, likely so the series can cast an actor that can embody the version of Conner Kent they write in the scripts. And who better than the former young Superman from Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel?

That’s what a lot of Reddit users are thinking is going to happen. Man of Steel‘s young Clark Kent actor Dylan Sprayberry recently posted a video of a workout on social media, leading fans to speculate that he’s getting ready to join the DC Universe once again.

Sprayberry was around 14 years old when he filmed Man of Steel, but is now the perfect age to play Superboy at 20. He’s also coming off a four-year stint on Teen Wolf, which wrapped up its run on MTV in 2017. So fans think he’d be a great fit for the new Conner Kent.

Check out the video of the actor sparring and see for yourself:

But it sounds like nothing is set in stone for Superboy just yet, as showrunner Greg Walker told Entertainment Weekly that they’re still working on finalizing the scripts for Titans Season 2.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker replied. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

Walker went on to elaborate that the plan to include Superboy developed over the course of making the show, but it’s something they’re exciting to tackle in future episodes.

“It wasn’t totally planned from day one — or maybe it was in [Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman’s] heads, but they didn’t tell me,” he said. “It definitely wasn’t something that we thought of until the very end. I think we knew that would be a direction that would be exciting for the fans and a tease that would be interesting for us as well, and that was the best spot to put it in.”

Titans Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but the series will reportedly begin filming in early in 2019.