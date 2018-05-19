New ‘Titans’ Set Video Shows Fight Between Hawk And Dove

The DC Universe Titans TV series is being worked on as we speak, and a new scene featuring Hawk and Dove has emerged from the set.

Titans is being shot in Toronto, and a new set video has popped up online. The video is set on the corner of a street and features Hawk (Alan Ritchson) fighting with Dove (Minka Kelly), though it seems they are just rehearsing. You can see Kelly’s distinctive blonde hair but it doesn’t seem like she’s wearing her costume, and Ritchson is just in plain clothes as well.

There are some parts that do feel like battle choreography though, so we can’t to see how this scene fully plays out. You can watch the video for yourself above.

So far we’ve probably seen the most from Hawk and Dove as far as costumes go, and the suits look fantastic up=close. We’re still waiting to see some of the other Titans in full costume, though we have seen Robin’s suit already. Beast Boy, Raven, Starfire, and Wonder Girl have already been seen on set, but it’s unknown if their clothing in that footage is what their final costumes will end up being.

You can find the official description for Titans below.

“Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman — the same team that behind the DC Universe on The CW. Goldsman has written the script for Titans, and it’s expected to premiere in 2018. It will be the first project to debut on DC’s direct-to-consumer streaming service DC Universe, which will also feature a Swamp Thing live-action series, Young Justice Outsiders, and a Harley Quinn animated series.

Will you be tuning into Titans DC fans? Let us know in the comments!

H/T Reddit