Looks Like Donna Troy Is Confirmed for ‘Titans’ TV Show

The roster for the Titans TV series has been shaping up throughout the production of the show’s first season, and it looks like another popular Titan has finally joined the team’s ranks. That’s right, Donna Troy, a.k.a. Wonder Girl has arrived.

A couple of months ago, various reports and set videos led fans to believe that actress Conor Leslie had been cast as Donna Troy, though no official sources had confirmed the casting. Over the weekend however, Titans actress Minka Kelly, who plays Dove on the series, took to Instagram and seemingly confirmed the addition of Leslie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kelly posted a series of photos with her co-stars on her Instagram account after they spent a night out together. She wrote, “I hit the jackpot with this band of stunners I get to work with. Women this talented, strong, beautiful, supportive of each other AND have each other’s backs?! Oh my. Last night we had dinner, saw some ballet and then I let the ladies know I’m a boss at Asteroids and Anna let us know she’s a Pac-Man master.

I know what it is to want for supportive women at work so I cherish these ladies and this experience.”

Of course, the Anna she’s talking about is Anna Diop, who plays Starfire on the series. The photos also featured April Bowlby, who portrays the Doom Patrol member Elasti-Girl, and Conor Leslie. All three women were tagged in the photos, and Kelly’s use of hashtags are what finally confirmed Leslie’s casting as Donna Troy.

After the message in the post, Kelly hashtagged the words Titans, Dove, Starfire Elasti-Girl, and Wonder Girl. Seeing has how the other three names in those hashtags are characters being played by the other women in the photos, process of elimination pairs Leslie with Wonder Girl.

In addition to these characters, the TV Titans team will also include Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and Alan Richtson (Hawk). The Doom Patrol and Jason Todd are also slated to appear in the first season.

How do you feel about the casting ot Donny Troy in Titans? Which character are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!

Titans is set to debut this year on the DC Universe, DC Entertainment’s exclusive streaming and media service.