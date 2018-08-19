‘Titans’: Minka Kelly Shows Support for Anna Diop After Starfire Backlash

It looks like the cast of DC Universe’s Titans is looking out for each other.

Minka Kelly, who portrays Dawn Granger/Dove on the upcoming live-action series, recently penned a social media post in support of her co-star Anna Diop. In the days since the first trailer for Titans was released, Diop has disabled comments on her Instagram account, a decision that some believe was due to racist and derogatory remarks made about her casting as Koriand’r/Starfire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That so many racist cowards would take the time to attack her instagram so that she has to shut off comments after having already shut down her entire account once before over this bullshit makes me feel rage.” Kelly’s Instagram caption reads in part. “Though I also feel a small relief knowing how strong and thick-skinned Anna is. I know she is and will be ok. It takes zero courage to sit in your dark lonely room spewing your venom online while protected by your anonymous faceless accounts.”

Kelly is just the latest person to voice her support for Diop, after fans (and even Ghostbusters director Paul Feig) have left positive messages and general goodwill on social media.

In addition to Diop and Kelly, Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Dwain Murphy (Negative Man), Seamus Dever (Robot Man), and Bruno Bichir (The Chief). The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

You can check out the official synopsis for Titans below.

“Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

What do you think of Kelly’s social media support for Diop? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Titans is expected to debut on DC Universe later this year. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.