Watchmen Fans React to Ozymandias’ “Trial” in Episode 7

Watchmen‘s seventh episode brought about some pretty epic twists and turns, many of which only made the world of the show more unique — and confusing. In between the ongoing conflict between the Tulsa Police and the Seventh Kavalry, fans were treated to yet another interlude from Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias (Jeremy Irons) and his bizarre exile. Over the course of the season, the Veidt interludes have revealed some weird details around Veidt and the company he’s keeping, which culminated in a bizarre and hilarious sequence this episode. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Watchmen, “An Almost Religious Awe”, below! Only look if you want to know!

This week’s sequence saw Veidt being placed on “trial”, after his failed attempt at escaping his country estate and hopping planets. The trial, which reportedly lasted a full year, saw Veidt being judged and interrogated by a legion of his clone servants. After a passionate prosecuting statement from Ms. Crookshanks (Sara Vickers), Veidt was given the chance to present his defense — and let out a massive fart.

The “Game Warden” (Tom Mison), who was serving as judge in the ordeal, then decided that it made more sense for Veidt to be judged by a jury of his peers, before letting a swarm of pigs loose in the hall. One pig’s squeal was interpreted to mean “guilty”, which the clones then shouted at Veidt.

It’s pretty safe to say that the sequence was a bizarre one, and the deluge of information in it caused quite a lot of reactions on social media. Here are a few of our favorites.

Greatest acting from Jeremy Irons in his entire career. Dare I say. Iconic. 🤣🤣 #Watchmen #WatchmenHBO — Alejandro Melendez (@A_lay_HAHN_dro) December 2, 2019

Objection, Your Honour, this is all highly irregular. #Watchmen — Sean Curley (@Sean_C2) December 2, 2019

Gotta love the commitment to the British legal system with those wigs 🤣 #Watchmen — Mike Cimilluca (@mikexmachina) December 2, 2019

What happens if they find him guilty? What can you do to him? #Watchmen #WatchmenHBO — Tara Swanson (@tvswan) December 2, 2019

LMAO!



Yes! Make Ozymandias’ life a living hell. YES!



Fuck that guy.#Watchmen — Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) December 2, 2019

