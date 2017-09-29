What Just Happened to Baby Darkseid in ‘Wonder Woman?’

In this week’s issue of Wonder Woman, Darkseid’s daughter Grail shows back up — and the baby Darkseid who has been floating around since he was killed and then reincarnated in “The Darkseid War” grows up a little bit.

Spoilers ahead for Wonder Woman #31, out this week.

Okay, so maybe it isn’t as simple as all that: it has a little to do with the fact that Grail is murdering the surviving “old gods,” beginning with the half-god, half-man Hercules, to free up some kid of cosmic deity energy for her father…but the larger point is, that baby who was just throwing the horns in Dark Nights: Metal #2 is now a surly teenager, and much more able to play hell on the universe even without Grail’s help…

…which he still seems to have.

So, that feels like bad news for everybody, right? Especially when the story is called “Children of the Gods,” and Wonder Woman is a child of gods, and so is the brother that she’s supposed to be meeting up with soon, and so was Hercules, who they just murdered and…you see where this is going.

You can pick up a copy of Wonder Woman #31, the first part of “Children of the Gods,” at your local comic shop or you can buy a digital copy here.

You can see the official solicitation text for the issue below.

“CHILDREN OF THE GODS” part one! Spinning out of the pages of DC UNIVERSE REBIRTH and JUSTICE LEAGUE: DARKSEID WAR, legendary writer James Robinson (JSA: THE GOLDEN AGE, STARMAN) comes on board to answer one of the biggest questions of the year: Who is Wonder Woman’s brother? Taken away from Themyscira in the dead of night, the mysterious Jason has been hidden somewhere far from the sight of gods and men…but his life and Wonder Woman’s are about to intersect in a terrifying way, bringing them face to face with a cosmic threat they never imagined! Don’t miss the start of the next great Wonder Woman epic!