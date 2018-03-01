Here’s What Kristen Wiig Could Look Like As Cheetah In ‘Wonder Woman 2’

If you were wondering what Kristen Wiig could look like as Cheetah, wonder no more.

That “wonder” reference was probably a bit redundant, but whatever. In any case, the internet is still trying to figure out how it feels about Kristen Wiig being up for the Cheetah role in Wonder Woman 2, and now fans can get a glimpse at what that could look like thanks to BossLogic.

The artist revealed his interpretation of the casting with the caption “Quick Kristen Wiig Cheetah today for some fun #WonderWoman2 @WonderWomanFilm @PattyJenks @GalGadot.” Wiig is sporting a smile here, but it does appear to be a bit more sinister here when paired with the Cheetah inspired makeup and fur. It would be even more amazing if in the film she disarms with a sly smile only to go into a more feral mode at the drop of a hat.

Granted, this casting is not official, but this certainly gives you an idea of what to expect. Also, on a quick sidenote, the logo BossLogic made is just about perfect.

This all started when a report revealed that the Patty Jenkins helmed Wonder Woman sequel was looking at Kristen Wiig to play the Cheetah role and also said the deal could be finalized quickly. Emma Stone was reportedly previously attached, but that ultimately fell through.

Fans seem to be split, but it certainly got people talking. Wiig is mostly known for her comedic chops, thanks to Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids, and Ghostbusters, but she’s also shown that shes up to tackling more dramatic parts, seen in The Skeleton Twins, Mother!, and most recently Downsizing, so this would certainly be a way to show yet another side to her skillset.

Not much is known about the Wonder Woman sequel, other than that Cheetah will be a central part and it will take place in a Cold War-like setting. Hopefully, fans will know more soon.

Wonder Woman 2 will hit theaters on November 1, 2019.