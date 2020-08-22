What Time Does DC FanDome Start

✖

Today is the day DC fans have been waiting for, and the kickoff to DC FanDome is right around the corner. There's a lot going on today, but regardless of whether you're more excited for Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad game, WB's new Batman game, or The Snyder Cut, you're going to want to hit up DCFanDome.com at 10:00 AM PST (1:00 PM EST) to get in on all the fun. FanDome's first panel starts promptly at 1:00 PM EST, which will focus on Wonder Woman 1984 and will feature the full cast taking about the anticipated movie and perhaps sharing some footage from it, which many fans hope includes an official look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah.

There's a lot to be excited about for FanDome, but here are some of the biggest things to come throughout the day.

Wonder Woman 1984 - 1:00PM ET

WB Games (New Batman Game) - 1:25PM ET

The Flash - 2:40PM ET

The Suicide Squad - 2:55PM ET

The Snyder Cut - 5:30PM ET

Black Adam - 6:10PM ET

Aquaman - 7:05PM ET

Shazam - 7:40PM ET

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League - 8:10PM ET

The Batman - 8:30PM ET

Crazily enough that's not even all of what's in store for fans at FanDome, as projects like Titans, Stargirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and lots of comic talk are also on deck for the event, as well as a panel that is all about getting together some of the best Batmen around. It's a packed show, and you can check out the official description for the event below.

"Imagine all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you’ve ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future. Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

The DC FanDome is the place to hear highly anticipated announcements and the latest news, see exclusive footage, and venture into themed worlds designed to entertain everyone from movie and TV superfans to gamers and readers, to families and kids. With special presentations to engage fans in every time zone across the globe, you’ll have the opportunity to have an experience that’s all your own. Inside this virtual world, fans will also get access to localized events, featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language. No matter where you live, your age or your level of fandom, there is something for you."

