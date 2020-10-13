Winter Soldier Vs Red Hood Death Battle Video Shows Who Would WIn

While death is rarely final in comics there are two characters whose demise and subsequent resurrections have made them not only fan-favorite characters but have defined their stories. We're talking, of course, about Marvel's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and DC's Jason Todd/Red Hood. Both characters have similar backgrounds in that they died pretty terrible deaths only to brought back not exactly the same as they were before with both Winter Soldier and Red Hood becoming brutal killing machines in their second lives. While both characters are fearsome figure in their respective universes, the question of what might happen should they face off with one another has remained unanswered. Until now. The folks over at Death Battle have finally put the pair face to face in an epic showdown.

In the video, the Death Battle YouTube series steps a little bit outside of their usual format, depicting the conflict between Winter Soldier and Red Hood as a live-action fan film, courtesy of Ismahawk Films. The just over 22-minute video offers the customary breakdown of the characters before heading into a full-on battle that's pretty brutal. The actual showdown features fire fights, hand-to-hand combat, and a few surprises. You can check it out in the video above.

While the video is pretty cool and (spoilers) has Winter Soldier coming out on top -- but just barely -- fans have been pretty split in the comments about the outcome. Quite a few people have pointed out that in comics, Jason has encountered some threats and had experiences that would likely give him the advantage over Winter Soldier. That said, there were plenty of fans who were pleased with the outcome -- and no one could deny how well-matched the two characters were.

As for a non-Death Battle live action Red Hood, fans will be getting to see one of those in the third season of Titans. Jason Todd actor Curran Walters recently teased on social media that the Red Hood costume for the HBO Max series' third season looks good, though no images have yet been released. Still, Walters is excited for the transformation of his character.

"Yeah, I mean, that would be pretty cool," Walters said of potentially being Red Hood earlier this year. "I mean, it all depends on what the team thinks and where the Titans writers decide to go so. It'd be cool if we even got to the storyline on Titans someday. We'll definitely see."

