Wonder Woman 1984: New Look At Armor On Theater Merchandise

Wonder Woman fans are pumped for the upcoming sequel and the trailer took social media by storm when it premiered last month. Now, some merchandise pictures are revealing new looks at the wild Golden Eagle Armor that the heroine will don in Wonder Woman 1984. Patty Jenkins hasn’t been shy about swinging for the fences during her time with this franchise and those big ideas were certainly front and center in the trailer. Maxwell Lord and Cheetah are confirmed as the villains this time around and that means Diana is going to need some more firepower to do battle in this new setting. A lot of details are up in the air, but the film’s trailer conveys a sort of stylistic unity that is refreshing to see play out on screen. That Gold Eagle Armor and the accompanying wings all lend the proceedings a sort of fever-dream sensibility that seems spot-on for that time period. Check out the images of the march below for a better look at some of the costumes and whatnot.

Jenkins has had to answer a lot of questions heading into Wonder Woman 1984. Things like why these villains and reasoning behind this setting come up constantly. In a time where United States popular culture is seemingly inundated with ideas and media about the 1980s, the move toward that decade could seem like a crass marketing tactic. But, the director told a crowd at Brazin Comic Con that the era was appealing to her because of story concerns. After all, such a moment in time would line up perfectly for a character like Maxwell Lord to thrive. The design language of the period and the fashion are there in the trailer, so it is easy to imagine there will be even more fun had with the period going forward.

“Why 1984?,” Jenkins began. “We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

Prosperity is a good starting point when describing that era, at least when thinking about it in a United States pop culture sense. Gal Gadot has also gone on record about how much she’s enjoyed seeing the first cut of the film. This was way different for the star when contrasted with her experience seeing Wonder Woman for the first time.

Gadot said, “For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you, and I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”