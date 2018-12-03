‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Art Signed by Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Shown at Warner Bros.

You may have to wait a while for the next Wonder Woman film, but that doesn’t mean the upcoming film’s stars aren’t making their presence known to the fans.

Gal Gadot, who rose to fame after playing the titular role in Wonder Woman, recently signed some art for Warner Bros, the studio behind the DC Extended Universe. In addition to Gadot, this piece of art was also signed by Kristen Wiig, who will be making her comics movie debut as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984.

Thanks to this Reddit post by u/leos-rdt, we’ve got a glimpse into the artwork, which was shared on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit and depicts Wonder Woman fighting her archenemies, Cheetah.

Originally, the second installment in the Wonder Woman franchise was set to be released next November, but Gadot announced on Twitter back in October that the movie was returning to it’s “rightful” summer home in 2020.

The actress also stressed at San Diego Comic Con earlier this year that 1984 isn’t actually a sequel. “It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” she said. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Many fans are excited to see Wiig as Cheetah, whose comedic chops will surely make for an entertaining villain. There have been many iterations of the character over the years from the original Priscilla Rich to Deborah Domaine to Barbara Ann Minerva, and Sebastian Ballestero (a male version of the character). Wiig will be taking on the role of Minerva who, in the comics, is a British archaeologist who was born an heiress. The character first debuted in Wonder Woman Vol 2 #7 in 1987.

In addition to Gadot and Wiig, the cast will also include Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabrielle Wilde.

If you want to catch Gadot and Wiig on the big screen before 1984, you’ll have some great opportunities. In 2019, Gadot will playing Hedy Lamarr in an untitled biopic about the actress. In 2020, she’ll also be starring alongside fellow The Fast and the Furious alum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice.

Next year, Kristen Wiig can be see co-starring in Richard Linklater‘s newest fillm, Where’d You Go, Bernadette with Cate Blanchett. She’ll also be voicing Ruffnut Thorston in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (which also happens to star Cate Blanchett).

If you’re itching for more DC content, you don’t have to wait until 2020 to enjoy your favorite heroes on the big screen. Aquaman is hitting theaters on December 21, 2018 and Shazam! is set to be released on April 5, 2019.

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally hitting theaters on June 5, 2020.