Wonder Woman Fans Are Flipping Out Over First Look At Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah

With Wonder Woman 1984 still several months away, DC fans got a surprise on Saturday when, thanks to a new post from Den Of Geek, a first look at Kristen Wiig‘s Cheetah hit the internet. The appearance of the popular, classic Wonder Woman villain is one that fans have been excited for since the revelation that Wiig would be playing Barbara Ann Minerva, but there have also been questions about how the character would look once she truly becomes Cheetah. From the looks of the art, it’s going to be a comics-accurate take, and since the reveal fans have been flipping out over it.

In the art, Cheetah appears in her iconic orange-brown spotted form complete with cat-like eyes, a fierce expression and perhaps the most important element of all: fur. While the image is just a head-and-shoulders look, it’s pretty evident that Barbara’s transformation includes fur. It’s not clear if she will also have a tail, but even without, it’s a pretty solid nod to the character’s canon look and you can check it out below.

As you might guess, fans were very excited to see this latest look at the character. Previously, we’ve really only seen Wiig in what could be described as “frumpy” attire and big glasses as well as a high-fashion take in a sleep black dress. This new look prompted fans to take to social media to sound off with most fans thrilled to see the look draw so much on the character’s comic book appearance. Others weren’t fully sold on things but are excited to see what the Cheetah look presents as in action given just the peek the merchandise art gives. Others were just happy it’s better than Cats.

Want to see how fans are reacting to the first look at Cheetah’s final form in Wonder Woman 1984? Scroll on for some of our favorites and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters June 5.

Seems legit

Kristen Wigg as The Cheetah

Seems legit.

Practical over CGI any day. #WW84 #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/gSsVqz0BNh — Matthew Boemio ʬ⁸⁴ (@mattbo_0) February 8, 2020

Excited

Apparently this is how Cheetah is going to look like in the new Wonder Woman movie. I’m so excited for this. #WonderWoman1984 #Cheetah pic.twitter.com/Bn6mu3OvyH — Rocky (@Rocky_Rockets) February 8, 2020

Absolutely love it

WOW!!!!!! #WW84 Caught me off guard today with this one.



I absolutely love it. Rock it Kristen Wiig. I’m even more excited now.🔥 pic.twitter.com/6h0XTyjArH — Ronan Moore Whelan (@WhelanMoore) February 8, 2020

Need to see it in motion

I don’t hate it but I think I need to see her in motion.



I think the skin and the hair looks good but there’s something weird about the eyes. Definitely not a CATS situation because this is clearly makeup and practical effects.#WonderWoman https://t.co/sEHgmrMyaj — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) February 8, 2020

Comic accurate

Love it

I love it. I love it. I love it. It seems like the leaks are starting to become true in regards to Kristen Wiig’s full Cheetah look & design. I was really worried she was going to look like a really awful CGI’d CATS reject. She looks amazing. I love her eyes & slick hair. #WW84 https://t.co/s2c85g96Av — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) February 8, 2020

Very Happy