Kevin Smith Reacts to Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer by Blessing Patty Jenkins

The first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer debuted at CCXP on Sunday. Like everyone else who watched it, Kevin Smith was stunned by the first look at the new film. Smith took to Twitter to express how excited the new trailer got him, praising director Patty Jenkins for bringing together so many different thing that Smith loves. The use of a @neworder composition in the @WonderWomanFilm trailer represents the unexpected-but-welcome collision between two very different things that I love!” Smith tweeted. “Top it off with Cheetah, Maxwell Lord, richer colors in the suit, and the Golden Eagle armor! Bless you, @PattyJenks!”

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot had a strong reaction herself to seeing the film for the first time. On Instagram, she discussed seeing the first cut of the film and how atypical the experience was compared to the usual experience of watching herself act. She says, “For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you, and I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”

Jenkins returns to direct the sequel, which takes place in the year 1984. In a previous interview, Jenkins said that film’s take on the era would be unique. “You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

Gadot has teased that the sequel tells a story capable of standing on its own apart from 2017’s Wonder Woman. “It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. Chris Pine also returns in the role of Steve Trevor. They’re joined by newcomers Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka the villain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens on June 5, 2020. Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.