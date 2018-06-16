Background Location in Gal Gadot’s New Wonder Woman Photo Revealed

Today, Gal Gadot released the first look at herself in costume as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. The location that the photo was taken at is as noteworthy as its subject, but for much less flattering reasons.

That shot of Wonder Woman was taken at the whiskey bar at the Watergate Hotel. The Watergate Hotel was the site of the 1972 burglary of the Democratic National Convention that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

It was known that Wonder Woman 1984 was filming at the Watergate. Though the infamous events that took place at the hotel transpired a decade before the movie takes place, the site may have been chosen as a backdrop representing the sense of disillusion that had permeated American society during the intervening years.

Director Patty Jenkins previously spoke about the film’s plot at CinemaCon, saying that the 1980s setting of the film will hold temptations for Diana.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman will reportedly get to unleash her full power against one fo her oldest comic book foes, Cheetah, who will be played by Kristen Wiig in the film. Their conflicted will reportedly be borrowed from a popular comic book storyline.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open on November 1, 2019.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.