‘Wonder Woman 2’ Gets a 1984 Retro Fan Poster

Details about Wonder Woman 2 are gradually coming to the surface, and the newest tease has sparked some pretty creative fanart.

Late last week, director Patty Jenkins and DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns debuted promo art that says “WW84”, which seems to suggest that the sequel’s title could be Wonder Woman ’84. In the days since, plenty of fans have turned the promo art into fan-made posters, and now BossLogic has joined in on the fun. His poster, which you can check out below, imagines Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) in a pretty retro outfit, complete with a fanny pack and roller skates.

Granted, the film probably won’t go too over-the-top with Diana’s 1980s costume, with a recent report suggesting that she will don something a bit more like battle gear. Still, the poster is pretty fun, and that jean jacket would totally become a staple of Wonder Woman fans’ wardrobes.

Fans have speculated about the film’s Cold War time period almost as soon as the first film was released, only for it to be confirmed months later. And it sounds like the time period could lead to something interesting, as it will allow viewers to see Diana at a different point in time in her superhero career than in Wonder Woman, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” Jenkins said at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

With Wonder Woman 2‘s setting confirmed – and production expected to begin any day now – it’s only a matter of time before more information about the film begins to come to light. As of now, we know that the project will include Kristen Wiig as the DC Comics villain Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal in an undisclosed role.

What do you think of this fan-made Wonder Woman 2 poster? Is it just us, or does it make you really want to rewatch GLOW? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.