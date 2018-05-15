‘Wonder Woman II’ Starts Filming “Shockingly Soon” According to Patty Jenkins

After months of casting news and plot rumors, it sounds like the adventures of Diana Prince are about to pick up again.

Director Patty Jenkins appeared at the Women In Motion dinner during Cannes when she was asked by Variety when filming will begin on Wonder Woman II.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s nothing I can say,” Jenkins began, before saying while walking away, “Very soon. Shockingly soon.”

Ever since Wonder Woman dominated the box office last summer, fans have been wondering about the status of the sequel. Warner Bros. and DC Films wasted no time, announcing the movie’s 2019 release date and then pushing it up a month. Jenkins is getting a payday to return and direct Gal Gadot in the title role.

After that, plot rumors started cropping up, and now we know the film will be set in the ’80s against the backdrop of the Cold War.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said during Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon last month. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

There have been some major casting announcements in recent weeks, including Narcos and Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Pedro Pascal joining the film. But the biggest news is that SNL alum Kristen Wiig will be playing the film’s villain, the classic Wonder Woman foe Cheetah.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned.”

There have also been rumors of another major cast addition, as the classic TV series actor Lynda Carter has teased ongoing discussions with Warner Bros. about her role in the film.

“Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, we’re soul sisters,” Carter said while appearing on Megan Kelly Today. “That is up to Patty Jenkins. I’ve been talking to her about it, and she’s given me some hints about it. And I guess it’s up to Warner Bros. if they want to spend the money.”

We’ll find out more as we get closer to Wonder Woman II‘s release date, set to premiere on November 1, 2019.

Are you excited for a new installment in the Wonder Woman franchise? Be sure to let us know in the comment section!