‘Wonder Woman 2’: Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Address Brett Ratner Scandal

Wonder Woman 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated movies on the current DC Films slate, but the sequel was recently caught up in the sexual harassment allegations against director Brett Ratner, who was a producer on the first Wonder Woman movie.

When the allegations against Ratner came to light, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot was one of the biggest voices calling for action, reportedly stating that she wouldn’t return for the sequel unless Ratner was booted from the film. It was later reported that severing Wonder Woman 2‘s ties to Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment was always in the plans, but Gadot’s ultimatum and statements against Hollywood misogyny rang out loud, nonetheless.

In their latest respective interviews with ET, Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had the following to say about the Ratner separation, and the Gadot’s statements about it:

“That whole thing happened weeks ago, so that actually had nothing to do with Gal. That was a foregone conclusion, I think. I was surprised by that story.”

When Gal Gadot was asked about her ultimatum against Ratner, and outspoken statements about the state of Hollywood misogyny, Gadot added the following:

“Look, there’s been a lot written about how I feel and my views about this topic, and everyone knows how I feel about it. And the truth is there are so many people involved with making this movie, and they all have echoed the same sentiments.”

Like any actor or actress currently carrying a blockbuster superhero movie franchise, Gadot has seen a rapid life change since Wonder Woman‘s release this summer, in which her words now have new weight, on a worldly stage. Her latest statement certainly indicates a learning curve about media training and press, as she deftly answers the question without saying anything new, and widens the scope of opinion about Ratner behind herself, instead reflecting it as the collective opinion of the cast and crew.

Wonder Woman 2 will arrive in theaters on November 1, 2019, sans Brett Ratner.