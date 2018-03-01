DC

‘Wonder Woman 2’: Fans React to Kristen Wiig Potentially Playing Cheetah

Details about Wonder Woman 2 are gradually coming to light, and the newest one might be the most surprising yet.

The sequel to the highly-popular DC Extended Universe film is eyeing Kristen Wiig for its main villain role, according to a recent report from Deadline. Apparently, Wiig would be playing the fan-favorite role of Cheetah, and the deal for her to officially take the part could be finalized “quickly”.

Granted, Wiig might not be everyone’s first choice to play Cheetah, especially for those who largely know her from Saturday Night Live and various other comedic properties. But with her work in more serious films like The Skeleton Twins and mother!, it isn’t impossible to see her play a genuine supervillain role.

As you’d expect, this news has garnered quite a reaction online, with a lot of fans genuinely unsure how to feel about Wiig’s potential casting. While some think that she would be an unexpected, but great choice, others are drastically unsure about Wiig taking on the role. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

