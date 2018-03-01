‘Wonder Woman 2’: Fans React to Kristen Wiig Potentially Playing Cheetah

Details about Wonder Woman 2 are gradually coming to light, and the newest one might be the most surprising yet.

The sequel to the highly-popular DC Extended Universe film is eyeing Kristen Wiig for its main villain role, according to a recent report from Deadline. Apparently, Wiig would be playing the fan-favorite role of Cheetah, and the deal for her to officially take the part could be finalized “quickly”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, Wiig might not be everyone’s first choice to play Cheetah, especially for those who largely know her from Saturday Night Live and various other comedic properties. But with her work in more serious films like The Skeleton Twins and mother!, it isn’t impossible to see her play a genuine supervillain role.

As you’d expect, this news has garnered quite a reaction online, with a lot of fans genuinely unsure how to feel about Wiig’s potential casting. While some think that she would be an unexpected, but great choice, others are drastically unsure about Wiig taking on the role. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@MrSeanGerber

@dlambert08

If Patty Jenkins picked Kristen Wiig to play Cheetah, then I think she’s more than earned the benefit of the doubt at this point. Just relax and wait, fanboys. — Donald Lambert (@dlambert08) March 1, 2018

@Cade_Onder

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2? Hm. Consider me intrigued. pic.twitter.com/hcpyEvWDdu — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) March 1, 2018

@tamitaylors

some man: no she sucks

me: Anyway Kristen Wiig As Cheetah Is Suddenly The Best Idea Anyone Has Ever Had — christina (@tamitaylors) March 1, 2018

@niklander2

What if Kristen Wiig is the diversion like Danny Huston was for Wonder Woman??? pic.twitter.com/wQ2O2QsM1Q — Nick is in some 2018 mood (@niklander2) March 1, 2018

@patricklorenzo_

#KristenWiig as Cheetah??! I mean, it is different, but that is what acting and movie magic is all about. I’m here for it. Next, @DCComics needs, @ava to direct the justice League sequel. — _____patricklorenzo??‍♂️??‍♂️ (@patricklorenzo_) March 1, 2018

@0Arkham_Knight0

I don’t mind Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2 but I think @sofisia (Sofia Boutella) would have been perfect too. — Ahmed Wayne #Snyder_Cut (@0Arkham_Knight0) March 1, 2018

@HunnySThompson

Kristen Wiig in talks to play Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2? I hope she gets some pointers from Bobby Moynihan. pic.twitter.com/CKXRBx1CkN — Hunny-[TeamLazor?] (@HunnySThompson) March 1, 2018

@wyatthalpert

Not gonna lie, a Cold War period piece with the same attention to detail Patty and co gave World War I, that’s also a Wonder Woman story standing apart from the rest of a shared universe, starring Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig, is 100% by default the most interesting upcoming CBM. — Jim Halpert (@wyattyhalpert) March 1, 2018

@DIRTYCOMPUTER