‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Fans Are Loving Steve Trevor’s Fanny Pack

Wonder Woman fans have quite a lot to take in today, with the first details coming to light about Wonder Woman ’84. But it looks like one piece of fashion has earned quite a lot of attention.

Earlier today, a new batch of set photos made their way online, which show Diana Price (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) walking down a street. Given the film’s time period, both are dressed in mid-1980s clothing, right down to Steve’s light colored fanny pack.

Sure, there’s still quite a lot of mystery around exactly how Steve returns from his death, but it looks like most Wonder Woman fans will worry about that another day. For now, the Internet can’t stop marveling at the fact that Steve (or really, Chris “still owns a flip phone” Pine) may have just made the fanny pack cool again. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

steve trevor with a fanny pack is a new sexuality pic.twitter.com/RxiDd1SPiL — kay (@kaylyn_avocado) June 13, 2018

Look this horrible world is garbage but STEVE IS WEARING A FANNY PACK AND I AM DYING. https://t.co/XhEBfrZ1Ye — LizbethAnne (@lizbethanne) June 13, 2018

I’m the #1 chris pine fanny pack stan — marisa ? (@dianaprincing) June 13, 2018

steve trevor with a fanny pack is going to ruin me pic.twitter.com/MySt5rq44c — ✭ Kylee✭ (@KyMu18) June 13, 2018

Was real like not into Steve being in WW2 until I saw these pics of Chris with a fanny pack — clone boy (@_superboii) June 13, 2018

Chris pine with a fanny pack pic.twitter.com/z6Ni8OVfg5 — colleen (@darthfuckboy) June 13, 2018

I can’t believe #ChrisPine invented the fanny pack pic.twitter.com/IEXe7MeWj6 — Bobble Head Lives (@BobblHeadLives) June 13, 2018

can Chris Pine please do the Chris-Evans-hands-on-belt-buckle pose with this fanny pack pic.twitter.com/FMz8n0ms1W — loudlysilent (@loudlysilent) June 13, 2018

small brain: bringing steve trevor back for WW2 cheapens his death

galaxy brain: steve trevor in a fanny pack in the 80s — Char ?️‍????✨???? (@CharCubed) June 13, 2018

@_kellyQ