Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Shares Throwback to Her First San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is Comic-Con@Home for the second year in a row, but Gal Gadot remembers her first in-person trip to the massive pop culture event. In 2014, Warner Bros. introduced Gal Gadot as the DC Extended Universe's Wonder Woman to debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Gadot walked out on stage in Hall H to join Henry Cavill (Superman) and Ben Affleck (Batman), thus completing DC Comics' iconic superhero trinity. Since then, Gadot has starred in Batman v Superman and Justice League (and Zack Snyder's Justice League) and led Wonder Woman's first solo movie and its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. With Comic-Con@Home taking place this weekend, Gadot shared a video of herself walking out on the Comic-Con stage and being greeted by roaring applause for the first time. Based on her accompanying tweet, she seems ready for more adventures as the Amazon Princess.

"[Throwback] to my first Comic-Con back in July 2014," Gadot writes. "The last 7 years were an amazing ride and I'm more than ready for whatever the next 7 will bring :)."

Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman in a third film focusing on the hero. Patty Jenkins, who directed the first two films, will also return to helm the third, which will occur in the present day. Speaking to ComicBook.com earlier this month, producer Chris Roven offered an update on the project's progress.

"We're starting to put something together," Roven said. "We're moving in a direction. It's definitely something we're going to want to realize."

Jenkins is also producing a Wonder Woman spinoff about the Amazons. Though she will not direct the movie, it connects to Wonder Woman 1984's story and sets up Wonder Woman 3.

"The story continues after this in movies that I may or may not direct," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly before Warner Bros. announced Wonder Woman 3. "I have two more stories that become the completion of this story and it's all about women stepping in as women, in the most loving kind pure and natural way. And making a difference in the world without having to change who they are to do it."

What did you think of Gal Gadot's debut as Wonder Woman at San Diego Comic-Con 2014? Are you looking forward to Wonder Woman 3? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 are streaming now on HBO Max.