Gal Gadot Praises Gymnast Jordan Chiles’ Wonder Woman Routine

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot was left near-speechless by gymnast Jordan Chiles' performance during the 2018 US Gymnastics Championships, where the 17-year-old athlete dazzled with a routine inspired by Gadot's Amazon warrior.

Jordan Chiles! There are not many words I have to say. This routine says it all. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🙅🏻‍♀️ #WomanofWONDER pic.twitter.com/ezxeYcSvED — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 24, 2018

"There are not many words I can say," Gadot wrote in a tweet Friday. "This routine says it all."

Chiles performed the Wonder Woman-themed routine while sporting a leotard replicating Diana's superhero garb and was appropriately accompanied by the famed anthem composed by Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL.

"The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes," Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins said during San Diego Comic-Con, where she appeared to promote in-the-works sequel Wonder Woman 1984. "People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us."

The mid-'80s-set sequel finds Diana towards the end of the Cold War, where she will somehow reconnect with a seemingly resurrected Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and will do battle with Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), who is transformed into supervillain Cheetah. Also involved is Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Pedro Pascal, whose role is being kept under wraps.

The plot is similarly yet to be revealed, but Jenkins previously told Entertainment Tonight her Wonder Woman follow-up will be "a totally different movie" from its predecessor and will feature "a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman" decades before she steps back into the spotlight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"The greatest thing about making [the first movie] was the fact that you're really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie," Jenkins said. "The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here's Wonder Woman, and what can she do?"

Warner Bros. continues its shared DC Films universe with Aquaman, out December 21, followed by Shazam!, out April 5, 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 opens November 1, 2019.