‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Posts Touching Tribute To Director Patty Jenkins

Warner Bros. and DC hit the jackpot with Wonder Woman, and star Gal Gadot just gave a touching tribute to the director that brought it all together.

That would be Patty Jenkins of course, who delivered the DCEU’s first universal success in Wonder Woman, not to mention the character’s first theatrical solo film. Gadot shared a few photos from the film and explained just how incredible Jenkins really is.

“This #femalefilmmakerfriday post is for the incredible @PattyJenks so much to say about this incredible woman. Not only an admirable storyteller. She is a wonderful leader, not afraid to (literally) get into the trenches. Lucky to call her a collaborator, friend, sister in film.”

The process of bringing the Wonder Woman story together wasn’t an easy one, especially when trying to keep a consistent tone.

“I was obsessed with the tone,” Jenkins told VanityFair. “It was the hardest thing. Particularly because the story we were talking about could so easily skew another way with any of the chapters. You start in a fantasy world of women in costume, and then you go to real life, World War I England… and then you end up in the supernatural… and then you have a love story.”

She’ll likely be going through the same process for the sequel, but we’re positive she’s more than up to the task.

Wonder Woman is currently available on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD. Wonder Woman 2 is slated to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.