New Rockstar Games Tease Possibly Points to GTA 6 Announcement

A new statement released by Rockstar Games may point to Grand Theft Auto VI, or at least that's what GTA 6 hopefuls are currently hanging onto. More specifically, Rockstar Games recently teased that it has a "few surprises" in store for 2020, and some Grand Theft Auto fans seem to think this may signal that GTA 6 will be announced sometime this year. And all the recent rumors, reports, and "leaks" pertaining to the game may back this up, however, others are suggesting Grand Theft Auto fans are looking into Rockstar Games' words too much.

For those that have no clue what any of this is about, well, this week Rockstar Games released an official press release about GTA and Red Dead Online. Basically, it was nothing more than a thank you and Rockstar Games flaunting the record-breaking numbers of both games, all of which you can read more about right here. That said, towards the end of the press release, there's a "coming soon" section, which features the following and teasing snippet:

"There is still much more to come in 2020. Next up for GTA Online is the addition of an open wheel racing series featuring all new vehicle types – with tense, high speed, track-based racing where tight cornering, tactical tire choices and perfectly timed pit stops make every second count. Plus, expect more big updates and a few surprises as we move forward into the year."

Of course, the part that sticks out to Grand Theft Auto fans feverishly awaiting GTA 6 is the "expect more big updates and a few surprises as we move forward into the year." More specifically, it's the latter part of this quote that has the tails of some fans wagging, however, it seems Rockstar Games isn't talking about general surprises, but surprises specific to GTA Online.

That said, even if this isn't a tease of a pending GTA 6 announcement, there's a slither of a chance the game could still be announced this year, likely in the fall. But, until that happens, don't get too attached to the idea that a new Grand Theft Auto is on the horizon, because it probably isn't.