A new, free Nintendo Switch game has been released on the Nintendo eShop. It’s not common for free games to be released on the eShop, and when it does happen, it’s usually a free-to-play game stuffed with microtransactions or the biggest shovelware game in the history of shovelware. This new free Nintendo Switch game is nothing special, but it doesn’t fall into these two categories. That said, it is worth noting that there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, so those on the newer Nintendo console will have to settle for playing the Switch version via backward compatibility.

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The new free Nintendo Switch game just released on the Nintendo eShop is a new geography game from developer QubicGames called Geo Book. It’s unclear what Nintendo users think of it so far because the Nintendo eShop does not have user reviews. The game is also on PS5, though, and the PlayStation Store does have user reviews. And its user reviews on the PlayStation Store aren’t amazing, but they aren’t bad either. To this end, it has 151 user reviews so far from PS5 users, with a score of 3.58 out of 5 stars. On a 100-point scale, this is a semi-decent score of 72. Across these 151 user reviews, the most common review is a 5/5, with 55% of the share. The second most common is 1/5, though, with 26% of the share.

It is worth noting that while the new Nintendo Switch game is available for free, there is a premium version that expands upon the game.

A Free Geography Game

For those interested in the free Nintendo Switch game, it is pitched as a geography game that turns exploring the world into a fun adventure. In it, you will explore across the world’s continents, discover fascinating locations, and challenge your memory. Obviously, a knowledge of geography will also be put to the test across various mini-games.

It’s a free game, so obviously it’s not incredible, but for those on a budget who also enjoy geography, it’s worth looking into. Those with a little bit of change to spare, meanwhile, will find an $80 Nintendo Switch game discounted on the Nintendo eShop to just $8, thanks to a massive 90% discount that is live until next month. Meanwhile, to go with this free game is a new promotion directly from Nintendo for some free Nintendo Switch Online.