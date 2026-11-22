Grand Theft Auto 6 has taken the gaming industry by storm and is proving to be one of Rockstar Games’ greatest accomplishments. With a 99 aggregate score on Metacritic, it is hard not to praise the game even with its decade of expectations. While the technical achievements and incredible attention to detail throughout Vice City and Leonida deserve recognition, Rockstar has also delivered an engaging story with characters that draw you in. Jason and Lucia have the potential to be the best protagonists in the series, and they should show that Rockstar should invest in them, something it failed to do for Grand Theft Auto 5’s protagonists.

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As much as I enjoyed Grand Theft Auto 5, I’ve always been disappointed that Rockstar never expanded on Michael, Franklin, and Trevor’s stories. GTA Online’s success changed the game’s trajectory and led Rockstar to abandon the promised single-player DLC. With how successful GTA Online, it isn’t a surprise, but it still remains a disappointment. The same cycle happened with Red Dead Redemption 2, and it cannot happen with GTA 6. With Grand Theft Auto 6 placing so much emphasis on the relationship between Jason and Lucia, Rockstar cannot afford to make the same mistake again. Single-player DLC needs to be part of its future.

GTA 5 Abandoned Its Single-Player DLC in Favor of Multiplayer

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Over a decade ago, after completing GTA 5’s story, I was beyond excited to continue the single-player through DLC. In December 2013, Rockstar announced plans for substantial story additions in 2014 that would continue the adventures of Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Yet, those additions never came to be, largely in part because of GTA Online. Los Santos’ future took a direction where multiplayer, shark cards, and the series embraced a live-service model.

In 2017, Rockstar design director Imran Sarwar explained why single-player expansions never happened. The resources required to bring GTA 5 to newer consoles, support GTA Online, and develop Red Dead Redemption 2 made producing additional story content difficult. Rockstar also considered the original campaign sufficiently complete. While these were understandable reasons, they honestly felt like an excuse to support GTA Online because it was a constant source of revenue.

Watching Los Santos evolve through multiplayer updates made the absence of single-player DLC increasingly frustrating. New vehicles, locations, characters, and criminal enterprises gave players countless reasons to return, provided they were interested in multiplayer. I wanted to experience that evolving world through the characters I had already grown attached to. Complete or not, Rockstar Games could easily have expanded Los Santos and the narrative it constructed with single-player DLC.

Grand Theft Auto 6‘s Story Deserves Single-Player DLC

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What makes Grand Theft Auto 6 work so well is its emphasis on the relationship between Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Their reliance on one another gives the story its heart and has drawn players in. Both have interesting backgrounds that help drive the narrative, and Rockstar Games has taken its time to explore these fully. From the opening moments, I was invested in the game, and though I have not finished the story yet, I absolutely want to see more. An expansion wouldn’t necessarily need to continue the main campaign, as it could be set in previous times in the characters’ lives as well.

I’d love to experience an expansion exploring Lucia’s life before prison or Jason’s early involvement with drug runners in the Leonida Keys. Either could offer a different perspective on the characters while developing relationships that shaped their lives before the events of GTA 6. Rockstar could also introduce entirely new protagonists, allowing players to experience familiar locations and encounters through the eyes of someone operating outside the central narrative.

Rockstar already demonstrated how effective this approach could be with Grand Theft Auto 4. Its two expansions, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, explored different sides of Liberty City’s criminal underworld through Johnny Klebitz and Luis Lopez. Both stories intersected with Niko Bellic’s adventure while maintaining distinct identities. This is an easy route the studio can take with GTA 6, and it wouldn’t detract from the main narrative. The original story is already full of interesting characters and moments, and I know players would love to see more.

GTA 6 Online and Single-Player DLC Can Coexist

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There’s little reason to expect Rockstar Games to abandon the multiplayer model that proved so successful with its previous release. GTA 6 Online could become another enormously popular multiplayer experience, potentially entertaining players for years. But this doesn’t mean the studio should abandon the single-player experience. There is a timeline in which both can get the support they need to satisfy all GTA fans, even if it is just a one-time DLC release, though multiple would be preferred.

Not every story expansion needs to rival the size of a standalone Rockstar game, either. A smaller, focused campaign utilizing Leonida’s existing environments could deliver a compelling reason to return to the game without requiring an entirely new map. I’d love to see an expansion that adds new detailed missions, memorable characters, and new criminal activities. Quality storytelling matters considerably more to me than another hundred hours of activities scattered across an already enormous open world.

Ultimately, Grand Theft Auto 6‘s extraordinary reception shows that single-player works really should compel Rockstar to support it. Players shouldn’t have to wait another decade or longer to experience more GTA in GTA 7. Multiplayer certainly provides longevity, but it is not for everyone, and the studio’s handcrafted narratives offer something fundamentally different. Rockstar has invested years into creating Leonida and developing Jason and Lucia, and it would be a shame not to continue that through DLC.