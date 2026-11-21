The roller coaster ride of a campaign in Grand Theft Auto 6 ends depending on your actions, with six different endings that can come up based on your choices. Having a criminal profile, a stable relationship, or even stored money amounts can make the credits come from different places, adding to the insanely deep details of Rockstar’s latest hit. The way in which you handle the last mission can also lead you to a unique fate, with several key decisions being tied to the direction Jason and Lucia’s lives will go.

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Before you reach an ending in GTA 6, you first have to make a choice regarding Mendez in the final chapter of the game, as taking his deal or shooting him leads to different outcomes. Siding with Mendez leads to a completely different final act compared to if you shoot him, creating multiple scenarios that could be both good or disastrous for each main character. This is perhaps the biggest choice in the game for that reason, but many other factors contribute to what outcome you eventually do get by the time credits roll.

6. The Swamp – Take Mendez’s Deal Completely (Worst)

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Once you go past the point of no return in GTA 6, the first major ending comes from taking Mendez’s deal after Lucia breaks out Jason from a police precinct. However, it’s hard to tell when you can make the deal at first, as the game will only offer an option to shoot Mendez after confronting him outside the building. By choosing not to shoot, a new “Take Deal” prompt will come up, which changes that last section of GTA 6 from what most players encounter. In a way, this is the secret route most players will miss, rather than the Bonny and Clyde-style bridge finale that is more common.

Choosing to partner up with Mendez takes Jason and Lucia to The Tower finale instead, where a group of cops ambush both characters to get a set of government files. These files are tied to Jason and Lucia’s freedom, but players have the option to keep going along with their Mendez partnership in this moment. Choosing to do so gets both characters put in handcuffs for “optics” according to Mendez, before Mendez drives away with the two in the back of his car. A haunting cutscene takes place here, where Mendez says he’s taking Jason and Lucia “where they need to go.”

This is by far the worst ending in GTA 6, as Mendez drives into the swampy regions of Leonida before credits roll. The aftermath of this shows Mendez getting promoted and the protagonists’ kid being orphaned, but there’s no sign of Jason or Lucia. It is revealed in the last shot that Jason and Lucia were shot and killed by Mendez, before their bodies were dumped in the swamps. A final image of Jason and Lucia’s skulls near an alligator someplace in the middle of nowhere wetlands is haunting, hinting that Mendez simply left them to rot after getting what he wanted.

5. The Sacrifice – Stay Down at The Tower (Neutral)

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If you don’t trust Mendez and try to fight your way out of the police ambush after taking his deal initially, you’ll be locked into the endings tied to The Tower finale of GTA 6. Technically, there are two endings here rather than one, giving GTA 6 seven possible endings instead of six. That being said, all endings tied to The Tower mission are not affected by in-game factors like some others are, as you don’t have a strong romance or weak criminal presence to reach The Tower’s outcomes. Out of the two endings here, your options are the following:

Defend Jason – Lucia defends Jason after he is shot by several officers, causing both her and Jason to die in a shootout.

– Lucia defends Jason after he is shot by several officers, causing both her and Jason to die in a shootout. Stay Down – Jason is shot after pushing Lucia down, dying but allowing Lucia to take the deal with government officials involving information that was in a file at the Tower.

The last cutscene of this ending depends on your choice, with a “bad” ending coming from having Lucia fight back with Jason to defend him, while the other choice leads to a somewhat “neutral” conclusion. Escaping Giorgio’s shootout and making it to the Tower roof leads to this decision coming up, with Jason saying that he doesn’t want to spend 25 years in a cage. Honoring Jason’s sacrifice here as Lucia by staying down allows her to make a government deal, leading to her being free and able to see her son.

The reason this ending is more “neutral” than good isn’t just due to Jason dying through his sacrifice. During the ending, despite Lucia being able to get back to her son, the lack of support Lucia has (through in-game money amounts) prevent her from being able to raise her son on her own. As a result, a cutscene shows her still owning a gun and pulling up to a store to rob it, mirroring the beginning sections of GTA 6 in a sad, full-circle moment. As of this time is writing, it is unknown if other actions change this ending, such as a stronger romantic bond between Jason and Lucia or having more money stored in a BuckMe account.

4. No Surrender – Final Showdown at The Bridge (Bad)

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The most common endings in GTA 6 appear when you choose to shoot Mendez rather than take any sort of deal with him. This leads to the “End of the Road” final mission, where Jason and Lucia are driving away from the cops after being warned about an ambush ahead of time. Yet, this doesn’t prevent them from reaching a blockade of officers on a secluded bridge, where players’ choices all culminate into a series of options leading to four different endings. The two decisions given to you are to “Swim for It” or “No Surrender,” with the latter being the quickest.

Choosing not to surrender to the cops has Jason and Lucia decide to “just keep going,” and have a final shootout with the authorities. Whether you choose to stand and fight or try to forcibly drive through enemy forces, this is an unwinnable encounter, leading to Jason and Lucia’s deaths regardless of what you do. If you have at least $2.5 million saved in a BuckMe family account, Jason and Lucia’s kid will have a better chance at a supported life, but the final cutscenes will still show a life without his parents. A final scene shows a framed picture of Jason or Lucia, indicating one of the game’s bad endings.

3. Swim For It – Botched Surrender Attempt (Bad)

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While a Bonnie and Clyde blaze of glory has a poetic ring to it, a less violent solution to the Bridge encounter is picking “Swim for It,” with Jason suggesting jumping off the bridge and swimming away from the police. This is where GTA 6 will evaluate your choices up until this point, taking into account how close Jason and Lucia are to one another and how much money you have stored up. If Jason and Lucia’s relationship in GTA 6 has reached the max value of “Hot Together,” this option should show up as a possibility. However, the other factor to get this ending to work depends on your criminal profile.

Should either Jason or Lucia be considered a “Psycho” or “Irredeemable” criminal through their criminal profile, one character will attempt to exist the car to surrender, but still hold onto a gun. This alerts the trigger-happy police, who gun down both characters in the car, once again leading to a bad ending. Being a smarter criminal throughout the game can lower your wanted status to prevent this, so keeping a low profile may be the only way to avoid this ending. Just like the No Surrender ending, the final cutscenes with this one show an orphaned son whose life depends on your saved money.

2. Swim For It – Jason Takes the Fall (Good)

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The good endings to GTA 6 come from the results of the “Swim for It” choice that are backed up by your other decisions within the game. If your criminal profile isn’t too high, Jason will exit the car on the bridge without a gun, allowing Lucia to do the same. Doing this lets both characters reach the edge of the bridge, where they both plan to jump off. That being said, Jason stays behind while Lucia falls, giving her time and a distraction to escape while he gets arrested. This is partially due to the government deal regarding the aforementioned file, with the deal itself really only applying to Lucia.

This ending does give Jason and Lucia a way for both of them to live, albeit with Jason in prison. Lucia is able to make the deal involving the file and get to her son, without the added pressure of instability seen in the Tower ending. During this part of GTA 6, the last cutscene shows Jason being visited by Lucia and the couple’s son, with the added hope of Jason perhaps being able to get out of prison one day. While slightly bittersweet, it is an ending with more hope than many of the others.

1. Happy Together – Lucia Pays Jason’s Bail (Best)

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The “true” ending to GTA 6 comes from the same choices as the last one, but only when you have the following three criteria filled out:

Hot Together relationship rank between Jason and Lucia (highest possible)

At least $2.5 million saved in BuckMe Family Savings account before last mission

Low criminal record profile below “Psycho” or “Irredeemable”

Having all of these milestones will change the ending cutscenes after Jason takes the fall for Lucia after choosing the “Swim for It” option at the bridge. Jason still goes to jail and Lucia is able to make the government deal, but now the BuckMe money is successfully transferred to Lucia in the process. This does take two years, yet it gives Lucia the chance to pay off Jason’s bail, letting him walk free early from prison. This ending sees Lucia and Jason reunite outside of jail with their son, in a final shot that shows that all the strife was finally worth it. Among all the possible endings, this one is clearly the best players can get.

Rockstar has teased that there might be even more undiscovered endings to the game players haven’t figured out yet, possibly influenced by other actions taken until the finale. The extensive detail tied to the known conclusions are already layered, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see one or two new endings come up as players continue to explore Rockstar’s latest title. For now, GTA 6‘s endings are heavily dependent on player actions, reflecting the immersive quality of the game that is earning it so much praise.

What is the ending you want to see the most in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below!