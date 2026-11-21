An independent developer has warned Nintendo fans, via Reddit, not to buy their new Nintendo Switch 2 games. Of course, there’s a good reason. This warning is specifically for those who already own the Nintendo Switch versions of the games in question. While the developer is not prepared to offer free Switch 2 upgrades for owners of the Switch versions, they will be offering those who own the Switch versions 80% off the Nintendo Switch 2 versions. That said, due to processing times, this offer won’t take effect until after November 21 in North America and until after November 28th in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

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Using the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page, developer Bedtime Digital Games has specifically relayed the above information about the new Nintendo Switch 2 version of Figment and its sequel, Figment 2: Creed Valley. The developer also relayed this information via Nintendo’s built-in news and announcement system, but the developer is doubtful that many check those messages; hence the post on the Switch 2 Reddit page.

“We are really sorry if this impacted you. We want you to have the discount, and we’re super grateful for the support you’ve shown our indie studio over the years,” writes Bedtime Digital Games to the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page.

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Nintendo Fans Appreciate the Honesty

As you would expect, Nintendo fans were very receptive to the warning, which shot to the top of the Switch 2 Reddit page.

“I respect the hell out of this. Congrats on the launch,” reads one of the top comments. Another adds, “Dudes this game wasn’t even on my radar, but this just bought you a purchase. I respect this so damn much. In a world filled with money-hungry companies, this is a breath of fresh air.”

For the games themselves — for those unfamiliar like the commentator above — they are surreal action-adventure games. The first game debuted in 2017 to a 77 on Metacritic and positive user reviews, as evidenced by its 88% approval rating on Steam. The sequel followed six years later in 2023, releasing to a similar 76 on Metacritic and a 94% approval rating on Steam. The first game costs $20, while the sequel runs at $25.

According to the trailer above, the pair of games have combined for over a million sales on the Nintendo Switch alone, so there are likely many Switch 2 users this warning is relevant to. The new Nintendo Switch 2 versions most notably include a performance upgrade to 60 FPS, alongside visual upgrades as well. Loading times are also substantially faster. What there isn’t is new content.

Those hoping and on the lookout for free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades will be happy to know there are some of those as well. To this end, three different free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades were all recently released at once.