The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake fans are dissapointed over a feature in the N64 original that was not carried forward to the new Nintendo Switch 2 remake. Other than some cut content here and there, the new Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is a very faithful remake of the original game on N64. And you would expect it to be. When the game was re-released on GameCube, and then later remade on the 3DS, this was also the case, and it’s the case because the N64 game is one of the best games ever made, in conversations with the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, various Grand Theft Auto games including the new GTA 6, Half-Life 2, BioShock, SoulCalibur, both Super Mario Galaxy games, fellow Zelda game Breath of the Wild, and a few others.

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The new Nintendo Switch 2 remake is not a one-for-one remake, though. Not at all. Most of what has been changed has either gone largely unnoticed, or they are changes fans actually appreciate. This isn’t the case with one change, though.

One of the top posts on the Ocarina of Time Reddit page this week is a post lamenting that the custom name save files of the original were not carried forward with the Nintendo Switch 2 remake. For those who didn’t play the original game on the N64, when you started a new game, you were presented with a name-entry screen. You could put anything into this. And whatever you put became the name of Link. As a result, that name was substituted into dialogue. Obviously, players had fun with this.

A Feature From a Different Era of Gaming

The post above shot to the top of its respective Reddit page, so it is clearly a sentiment other fans of the Nintendo series share. If there was any doubt about this, the comments reinforce this.

“This is probably the only thing so far I don’t like from the remake. It’s probably due to the voices saying ‘Link’.”

Another comment adds, “A friend of mine once suggested I name him My Dude. I was confused at first, but trusted my friend and did as he asked. Link has had no other name since then.”

What is lost on players who have come to The Legend of Zelda series in the modern era is that there was a time in the series where Link didn’t have much distinction and personality, and was rather an avatar for the player. The character was iconic, but there was not much to him.

That said, the reason this was no doubt removed was because players could easily take advantage of it. Now, Nintendo could put restrictions in place, but then there would be blowback about that, and players would probably find a way around these restrictions. Further, some of the aforementioned removed content are the Super Mario easter eggs, which Nintendo removed because they want the game to be more immersive and mature. This same line of thinking would no doubt apply here as well. Maybe this feature will return in the leaked DLC, but it’s highly unlikely.