Rockstar Games’ next game after GTA 6 has potentially leaked, and it’s not GTA 7 or Red Dead Redemption 3. And unfortunately, it’s not Bully 2, for the Bully fans who have been desperate for a sequel for two decades. These would be the three most obvious candidates, particularly the first two. According to a new leak, though, Rockstar Games is taking a break from Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Given both print money and both are some of the most critically-acclaimed pieces of entertainment in entertainment history, it’s hard to imagine this being the case, but it apparently is.

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Back in September, we relayed word of an interesting report from an anonymous leaker who revealed not only what Rockstar Games next game was, but also leaked many details on GTA 6, including information about its endings. And the details ended up being accurate, which has fans of Rockstar Games re-examining what else the leaker said. And what else the leaker said was that the next game releasing from Rockstar Games is a sequel to L.A. Noire.

According to this leak, this sequel is going to take the series to San Francisco, and have players hunting down the infamous Zodiac Killer, a 1960s serial killer who has famously never been caught. The leaker also notes that the game is targeting a 2030 release, so it is seemingly already an appreciable way into development. The leaker also notes that the game is set to put a large emphasis on face-scanning technology, and is specifically aiming to set a new industry standard in this regard. This would make sense, as this is exactly what the first game did back when it was released in 2011. And it also makes sense because the core mechanic of the one-game series is interrogations.

L.A. Noire 2 Releasing in 2030?

For those unfamiliar with L.A. Noire, it is an action-adventure game released in 2011. It was published by Rockstar Games, but not developed by it. The developer was Team Bondi, which closed the same year the game released. It wasn’t because the game wasn’t successful, though. Upon release, it earned an 89 on Metacritic, and as of 2017, it had sold over 7.5 million copies. The same year, a slice of the game was made into a VR game and released as L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files. The series has been dormant ever since.

In terms of IP significance, Bully is probably the developer’s third biggest IP, but it’s a harder IP to revive, especially in the current social media climate. That said, it would be surprising to see L.A. Noire revived, unless it is contracted out, simply because Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto make too much money for them to have their releases pushed back for a new L.A. Noire game. To this end, take everythign above with a grain of salt.