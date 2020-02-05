Fortnite's Harley Quinn Skins Leak

A crossover event between Fortnite and the upcoming Birds of Prey movie seemed imminent given past teases, and just a few days before the movie hits theaters, it seems we’ve gotten our first look at some new Harley Quinn skins. Dataminers have uncovered images of the skins and other accessories that go along with them as well as details pertaining to the cosmetics. The new skins are said to be a part of the Gotham City set which began with a Batman crossover last year.

Our first strong hint of a Birds of Prey event coming to Fortnite was spotted last month through a brief interaction on Twitter. No matter what the extent of the crossover would end up being, seeing a Harley Quinn skin in the game always seemed like the most likely outcome.

Now, we get to see what those Harley Quinn skins look like ahead of their release. Well-known Fortnite leaker and explorer of files Lucas7yoshi took to Twitter to show off some of the details of the upcoming crossover event. The Twitter user showed two different skins used in what they referred to as a “Harley Quinn Bundle.” A separate tweet showed a list of challenges associated with the skin.

Challenges for Harley Quinn pic.twitter.com/Kzl2qatWx1 — Lucas7yoshi - Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) February 5, 2020

It appears these two skins are making use of the latest Fortnite Chapter’s skin styles that alter one skin to give players another customization option by completing the challenges. Perhaps players will be able to get the alternate style right away by purchasing the bundle.

These new skins apparently come with a mallet and a baseball bat that’ll serve as the character’s pickaxes used to harvest resources. All the cosmetics have been added to the game now seeing how they’ve been discovered in the files, but they aren’t yet available in the game’s store.

This event, whenever it’s officially announced, will be the latest of several crossovers Fortnite has held with other properties like Star Wars, Avengers, and Batman. The Batman event was the first in the Gotham collection when it took place last year in September. If that event is any indication of what this one will be like, Fortnite players should expect to see some other changes and cosmetics included in the event beyond just the Harley Quinn skins.