A remaster of an entire and iconic PS1 trilogy of games is now available for $2.54. This is less than $1 per game and is unsurprisingly the cheapest the remastered trilogy has ever been available. While the games in question are PlayStation games from yesteryear, this new deal does not come via the PlayStation Store, but via Fanatical, which has Steam codes available at this price until December 1.

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More precisely, until December 1, Fanatical is giving out Steam codes for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered available for $2.54. This is a 2024 collection that features remasters of 1996’s Tomb Raider, 1997’s Tomb Raider II, and 1998’s Tomb Raider III, all from Core Design, the original developer behind the series before Crystal Dynamics took over. Whether these are the best Tomb Raider trilogy in the series is debatable, but it is certainly the most iconic, and an absolute steal at $2.54. That said, PC users may already own these games because they were given away for free on Epic Games Store earlier this year.

As you may know, the second and third of these Tomb Raider games are notably PS1 console exclusives. The first game, though, was actually a Sega Saturn exclusive at launch, before coming to other platforms, including the PS1.

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Good, But Not Great Remasters

Upon release in 2024, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered from Aspyr earned a 71 to 75 Metacritic range, which isn’t great, but it’s not bad either. It’s decent. That said, its user review score on Steam is actually a bit higher than this, with 83% of Steam user reviews rating the game positively.

Positives of the remastered collection are how faithful they are, and that they include the expansions rather than lock them behind a separate purchase. The graphics are also appreciably improved. Unfortunately, the controls of the games weren’t appreciably improved, and the bad news is the controls of the PS1 originals don’t hold up well. The camera also isn’t very good, and there is a lack of modern quality-of-life features, such as autosaves. To this end, the remaster makes revisiting the PS1 games much easier in 2026; however, they don’t modernize the games enough for first-time visitors. In other words, while nostalgia is not required, it is recommended.

Those who end up checking out these nostalgic action-adventure games from yesteryear should expect to fork over at least 40 hours to see the trilogy through from start to finish. Completionists, meanwhile, will need roughly 90 hours with the Lara Croft games.

If this PS1 deal does not tickle your fancy, there is another great PS1 deal right now, and this one is available via the PlayStation Store, where a PS1 classic from 1997 has been discounted to $2.39.