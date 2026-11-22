A new Nintendo Switch 2 report has revealed four different open-world games coming to the console. None of the games are brand new, but rather ports. In this case, two are from the 2010s, while the other two are from the 2020s. And all four come from the same European publisher. Ubisoft. Unsurprisingly, three of these four games come from the series the publisher is primarily known for: Assassin’s Creed. The fourth game, meanwhile, is a licensed release.

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The new report comes from Nash Weedle, a well-known Nintendo insider with a decent track record of scoops. According to the insider, Ubisoft is preparing to bring the following four games to Nintendo Switch 2: Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This would be pretty noteworthy because three of these games never came to Nintendo Switch. Only Assassin’s Creed Odyssey did. So, this would be a potential introduction to three of these Ubisoft games for Nintendo purists. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, other than the note that the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla port has been given priority among the four ports.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

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Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the 12th mainline installment in the long-running Ubisoft series that is sometimes a stealth series, other times an open-world RPG series. This installment is an example of the latter. It is also a successor specifically to 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Upon release, the Ubisoft Montreal game earned a Metacritic range of 80 to 82 and would go to become one of Ubisoft’s best-selling games of all time and the best-selling game in the series.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

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Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an action-adventure from developer Massive Entertainment, the studio best-known for The Division series. Upon release, it earned a 72 to 75 Metacritic range. This was obviously a disappointment and paired poorly with its commericial underperformance. That said, it is undeniably one of the best-looking open-world games of the generation.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

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Assassin’s Creed Origins is another Assassin’s Creed game from Ubisoft and the 10th major installment in the series, and a pioneering installment at that, as it was the first game in the series to be an open-world RPG rather than a stealth-action game. Upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 81 to 85.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

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Lastly, there is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the successor to Assassin’s Creed Origins. It was released the following year in 2018 by developer Ubisoft Quebec. And while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the commercial high point of the series, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was the best reviewed game in the series among the open-world RPGs. In the series as a whole, it falls below a few other earlier releases in the franchise. To this end, upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 83 to 87.

Al of that said, and as always, remember to take this unofficial report with a grain of salt. So far, Ubisoft has not commented on it. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.